|
|
April 24, 1918 – November 17, 2019 – Age 101
Stanley Stawiarski was born during WW-I in Poland. He died peacefully at home beside his daughter and son-in-law Dhiana and Dave Armstrong in Lafayette, CO. with whom he lived for the last 7.5 years of his life.
Formerly of Joliet, Illinois, England, Austria & Poland.
He lived through the horrors of WW-II being imprisoned by both the Russians and Nazis. A true patriot and survivor with many stories to tell.
Stanley was very active in the Polish National Alliance, Polish American Congress and other groups. He met with Pope John Paul II, President Lech Walesa of Poland, and other dignitaries.
He remained a kind, generous, and good person sustained by his faith & gratitude.
He is also survived by a son Kenneth of Chicago and grandson Justin of California.
Funeral service was Tuesday, 11/26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Lafayette, CO.
Visitation at Carlson Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet IL, Sunday, Dec 1, 2-5PM.
Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Theodore St, Joliet, IL., Dec 2 at 11AM.
For further information: www.thenaturalfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019