Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
715 Cabrini Dr
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Theodore St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Stawiarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Z. Stawiarski


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Z. Stawiarski Obituary
April 24, 1918 – November 17, 2019 – Age 101

Stanley Stawiarski was born during WW-I in Poland. He died peacefully at home beside his daughter and son-in-law Dhiana and Dave Armstrong in Lafayette, CO. with whom he lived for the last 7.5 years of his life.

Formerly of Joliet, Illinois, England, Austria & Poland.

He lived through the horrors of WW-II being imprisoned by both the Russians and Nazis. A true patriot and survivor with many stories to tell.

Stanley was very active in the Polish National Alliance, Polish American Congress and other groups. He met with Pope John Paul II, President Lech Walesa of Poland, and other dignitaries.

He remained a kind, generous, and good person sustained by his faith & gratitude.

He is also survived by a son Kenneth of Chicago and grandson Justin of California.

Funeral service was Tuesday, 11/26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Lafayette, CO.

Visitation at Carlson Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet IL, Sunday, Dec 1, 2-5PM.

Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Theodore St, Joliet, IL., Dec 2 at 11AM.

For further information: www.thenaturalfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -