Stavros. Steve. Boulukos. Papou. Dad. Husband.
Stavros Dorizas, 78, passed away at Glenbrook Hospital, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 from complications following surgery. He bravely battled prostate cancer for many years. He fought hard for his life for many months with his wife, Anna caring for him day and night. He was surrounded by many loved ones in his last months.
Stavros was the cherished husband of Anna Moraitis and the late "Connie" Diane. The father of Andreas (Kristi), Valerie (Tiago) Velho, and the late Spiro. He was the beloved brother of Yianni (Marianne), Periklis, Kosta (Eleni), and the late Dionysis (late Mary). Much loved Papou to John, Zephyr, Lucy and Dylan. Dear nephew to Maria and cousin to Nick Dorizas and many other left-behind cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved dearly. He will be missed by many.
Stavros was born February 22,1942 on the Island of Kefalonia, Greece in the port village, Sami. His parents, the late Spyros and Paraskevi had five boys, Stavros being the oldest. Stavros was a Greek immigrant who came to Chicago at 17 years old, working his way up in restaurants from dishwasher to captain. A self-taught businessman, in 1971, along with his brothers, he opened a seafood restaurant in Lincoln Square called, My Place For? The business was wildly successful, and they soon expanded to a second location. Eventually closing the location on Lincoln Ave, they grew the business at 7545 N. Clark in north side neighborhood of Rogers park in Chicago (on the border with Evanston) for 35 years. He was a part owner of several other successful restaurants in the Chicagoland area including the Gateway Bar & Grill, Dannis's Diner on Clark, Skara Grill in the Lincolnwood Town Center and Sami Beach Hotel, in his hometown in Greece. Stavros was married to his first wife, "Connie" Diane, and mother to his children, for 29 years. They raised their three children in Lincolnwood, IL. He spent his retirement with his current wife, Anna Moraitis. They enjoyed golfing with friends and spent over 20 years together living in Rogers Park. Another joy of his retirement was being a loving papou to his grandchildren and visiting his hometown in Greece. Stavros had a strong passion for golf, cooking, naturopathic treatments, and politics. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Info 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020