Stavroula Kyriakopoulos, nee Christofilis, age 94, of Kerastati, Tripolis, Arcadia, Greece passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nikolaos and loving mother of Georgia, Pete (Mary), Steve (Kathleen) and Bill (Ellen) Kyriakopoulos. Devoted daughter of the late Efstratios and Christina Christofilis; proud grandmother of Nick, Stavroula, Stephanie (Alex), Katlyn (Michael), Nikolas, Renee, Nicole and Stavro; dear sister of Panagioti (Maria), Panagiota, Yiannoula, Niki and Georgios, sister-in-law of Gus Kyriakopoulos and predeceased by siblings, Van, Styliani, James and John. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625, for Visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gratefully made in Stavroula's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
