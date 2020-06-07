STEEVE A. RYDBERG formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gwendolyn M. Rydberg. Loving father of Steeve Rydberg II of Chicago, IL, Cheryl Rydberg of Bolingbrook, IL. and Mark Rydberg of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Matthew and Megan Rydberg; great granddaughter Dahlia and his loving dog, Annie. In lieu of flowers; memorials or donations to your favorite animal rescue or charitable organization. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic; funeral services are being held privately for the Rydberg family. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information; 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.