|
|
Stefan "Steve" Heinrich, 89, of Lake Bluff, IL passed away peacefully November 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria, his son Markus (Monica), and his grandchildren Tobias (Kate) and Anna (Logan).
Steve was born in 1930 in Yugoslavia and immigrated to Illinois with his mother in 1956. Once in Illinois, they both worked at Lake Forest Hospital. Steve dedicated 40 years of his life as Assistant Chief Maintenance Engineer at the hospital and was well-loved and well-known for his strong work ethic.
He loved eating bacon, watching soccer, and playing with his favorite grand-dog, Louie. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, especially rooting for the Blackhawks and the Bears. Steve loved working outdoors and didn't let age slow him down-he was working in his yard well into his 80s. His big heart, love for his family, and enthusiasm for all the family dogs will be greatly missed.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville.
Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest (847) 234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019