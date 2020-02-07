Home

Stella Drakousis Obituary
Stella Drakousis, 64, (nee Kikis); Born in Athens, Greece; Beloved wife of Polikarpos (Paul); Devoted mother of Stavroula (Carolos) Livadas and Evanthia; Cherished grandmother of Athanasios; Loving sister of Angeliki (the lat6e Christos) Radaios and Andreas Kikis; Dearest sister-in-law of Demetrios (Voula) Drakousis; Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church 133 S. Roselle Rd. Palatine, IL. Interment will follow to Evergreen Cemetery Assn. (Barrington). In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Greek American Rehab. and Nursing Ctr. 220 N 1st St. Wheeling, IL. 60090, appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
