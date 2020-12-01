Age 91, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement home in Joliet. Born and Raised in Chicago and a resident of Lockport since 1997.Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Zabierek (1988); her parents, Frank and Veronica (Kozlowski) Stoklosa; a brother, Edward Stoklosa; and a sister, Helen Stoklosa.Survived by her three loving children, Nadine (Jeff) Berg, Mark Zabierek and Walter (Denise) Zabierek; three adored grandchildren, Amanda, Marikate and Briana Zabierek.Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport at 1:00pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Visitation Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm.*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home.