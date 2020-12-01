1/
Stella F. (Stoklosa) Zabierek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement home in Joliet. Born and Raised in Chicago and a resident of Lockport since 1997.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Zabierek (1988); her parents, Frank and Veronica (Kozlowski) Stoklosa; a brother, Edward Stoklosa; and a sister, Helen Stoklosa.

Survived by her three loving children, Nadine (Jeff) Berg, Mark Zabierek and Walter (Denise) Zabierek; three adored grandchildren, Amanda, Marikate and Briana Zabierek.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport at 1:00pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Visitation Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm.

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
01:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved