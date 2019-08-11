Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W Winona St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Stella "Voula" Georgopoulos Obituary
Stella "Voula" nee Panagoulias, Georgopoulos, age 83, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Tom Georgopoulos. Beloved mother of Kathy (James) Walsh, Niki (Haris) Spartiatis, Nick (Jennifer) Georgopoulos. Devoted Yia-yia of Aristi, Evangelo, Tom, Peter, and Stavros. Loving Sister of Dino (Valentina) Panagoulias, Pete (Dimitra) Panagoulias, Bill (Dina) Panagoulias. Beloved aunt and cousin of many. Stella and her beloved husband were the owners of Stella's Carryouts in Chicago for many years. She was a long-time member of the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America. She will be missed by all. A visitation will be held Tuesday August 13th from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL, 60646. Friends are invited to meet at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60625 Wednesday August 14 at 10:30AM for the Funeral Service. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers donations in Stella's name would be appreciated to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. For more information go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
