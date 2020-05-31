Stella K. Brice
Stella K. Brice, 97,of Mt. Prospect (formerly of Edison Park) died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Wheeling. Services and Interment will be private. Those wishing to attend Stella's funeral remotely may do so at Noon, Monday by watching a video stream on Helen's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available with Stella's obituary. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
