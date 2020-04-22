|
JOZWIK, STELLA M.
Stella M. Jozwik, nee Walczak, age 98, long-time resident of Darien, passed away peacefully on 4/20/20. Beloved wife of the late Michael for 68 years. Loving mother of Dennis (Jeanne) and Terry (Kris), cherished grandmother of Michael (Jenny), Sara (Corey), Katie, Jessica, Rachel and step grandsons Garrett (Myanna) and the late Brad; great-grandmother of Michelle, Matthew, Grace, Kaelyn, Lilliana, and Carter; and dear sister of the late Matthew (the late Grace) Walczak. Enjoyed employment as an administrative assistant at Western Electric Co. for 30+ years. An active member and past Secretary of PNA Lodge 1919; and an involved member of the Darien Seniors Club. She treasured her family, friends and faith. She enjoyed vacations, holidays, family parties, waltzing with Mike, card games, purses and shoes, and sharing a margarita with her beloved neighbors. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home, Darien, 630-852-3595 or modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020