Stella Therese "Jud" Belanger, nee Judvitis, beloved wife of the late Arthur Belanger and proud and loving godmother of Kevin Larke. 94 years young and spunky, Jud resided for 6+ years at Alvernia Manor Senior Living, Lemont, IL, where she was welcomed with open hearts, so much love and wonderful new friends. Jud formerly lived in Willowbrook, IL for 33 years. She trained to become an RN at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago. As a young RN, she first worked as a career RN for the Sante Fe RR, a job she LOVED. Her next/last career position was spent as an Industrial Nurse with the International Harvester Company (now called Navistar). Jud retired from International Harvester Company after 16 years. Services private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019