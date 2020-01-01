|
Stella Vendafreddo nee Orlando, age 95, of Barrington IL. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Vendafreddo. Loving mother to Michael "Mick" (Lori) Vendafreddo. Cherished Grandma to Stacy Crimmins, Thomas Vendafreddo, John (Carolyn) Vendafreddo, and the late Mickey Vendafreddo. Beloved Nana to Chloe, Johnny, Will, and Nicholas. Stella had a love for her family and her kitchen. Her family time and cooking will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine IL from 9:00-9:45AM. A mass will follow at St. Theresa Church 455 N Benton St, Palatine, IL at 10:00AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038. For more information please visit Stella's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020