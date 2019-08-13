|
|
Stephen James Sullivan, 63, loving father of Justin Sullivan and Jeffery (Michelle) Mander, cherished grandfather of Brooklyn Sullivan, Sara and Nicole Stone, fond brother of Mark (June) Sullivan, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm, Funeral Service Thursday 10:30 am at Hann Funeral Home 8230 S. Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, Interment private. For more info call 708-496-3344 or visit us at hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019