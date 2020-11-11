Stephan "Steve" Marc Winston, age 72, beloved husband of Susan Winston (née Levy) happily married for 53 years; loving father of Scott Winston; dear brother of Matthew Winston; treasured uncle to several nieces and nephews. Steve will be waiting for us at the wall of shrimp, just a few steps from the craps table! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disable American Veterans (DAV), www.dav.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
