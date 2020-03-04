|
Stephanie "Tessie" Gnutek; 71 years.
Beloved Daughter of late Joseph and late Mary. Dear Granddaughter of late Anne "Bushia" Marko. Loving Sister to late Barbara (Mike) Giglio, Thomas (Diane), & Debbie. Fond Aunt to Michael, Lisa (Will), Frankie (Michele), Jeffery, Christopher, Brian (Lupe), Joe (Lexi), & Jimmy. Dear Great Aunt of Geneva, Stephanie, Jenna, Alisha, Joey, Mia, Alisia, Mikayla, Paloma, Scarlet, & Wrenley. Loving Great-Great Aunt of Noah & Ellie. Dearest Friend of Jasper Pollizze & the late James Kossar. Loving Dog Aunt to Marli.
Visitation Thursday 4-9pm & Friday 8-9am at Cumberland Funeral Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Mass Friday 10am at St. Eugene Catholic Church: 7958 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60656. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info call (708)-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020