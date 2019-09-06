|
Stephanie A. Spannenberg beloved wife of the late George. Dear mother of Susan (the late Ron) Kazlo, Linda (Steve) Maegdlin and Judy (Ralph) Steinbeck. Cherished grandmother of Jon (Christy)Kazlo, Jeffrey (Kate) Kazlo, Lindsay (Doug) Coil, Stephanie (Tom) Wade, Doug (Lauren)Steinbeck, Jim (Jenny)Steinbeck and Emily (Jason) Ganek. Loving great-grandmother of Lucy, Aaron, Mallory, Trevor, Grant, Lincoln, Xavier, Sawyer, Hank, Will, Ella and Remy. Visitation Sunday 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation continues Monday from 9:30 until Services 10:30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St. Mt. Prospect. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church. For info (847) 255-7800 or www.Friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019