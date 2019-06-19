|
|
Bibb , Stephanie Bibb, Stephanie L., professor, daughter of the late Rosewell Bibb, Jr. and Frances Parks Bibb; beloved sister of Rosewell Bibb, III and Jennifer B (Harold) Taylor. Arrangements entrusted to Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd. Thursday, June 20 friends may call from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the chapel. Services are Friday, June 21, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W 95th Street, Chicago, IL Visitation will be 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12 noon. Interment in Pennsylvania . Memorials to: Chicago State Foundation, 9501 S King Drive/ADM 322, Chicago, IL 60628 . Please memo the check 'Stephanie Bibb Scholarship Fund' . Or go to web http://www.csu.edu. Then go to ways to give section. 773-721-8900.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 19 to June 20, 2019