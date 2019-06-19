Home

Services
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 721-8900
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
400 W. 95th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
400 W. 95th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Stephanie Bibb Obituary
Bibb , Stephanie Bibb, Stephanie L., professor, daughter of the late Rosewell Bibb, Jr. and Frances Parks Bibb; beloved sister of Rosewell Bibb, III and Jennifer B (Harold) Taylor. Arrangements entrusted to Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd. Thursday, June 20 friends may call from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the chapel. Services are Friday, June 21, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W 95th Street, Chicago, IL Visitation will be 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12 noon. Interment in Pennsylvania . Memorials to: Chicago State Foundation, 9501 S King Drive/ADM 322, Chicago, IL 60628 . Please memo the check 'Stephanie Bibb Scholarship Fund' . Or go to web http://www.csu.edu. Then go to ways to give section. 773-721-8900.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 19 to June 20, 2019
