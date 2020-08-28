1/1
Stephanie Borges M.D.
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 Stephanie Griffiths Borges M.D., of Chicago, IL passed away following a cardiac arrest. Born May 1, 1951, Dr. Borges was the beloved wife of Ernesto Borges, Esq.; sister of Norman Dwight Griffiths (Michele d. 2014), Arthur Griffiths (Deborah), Jacqueline Deneen Griffiths (Darren), and Peggy Manel Griffiths Leslie (Harvey), loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews, and passionate Obstetrician-Gynecologist who delivered thousands of babies. She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Peggy Sue Griffiths, her brother Michael Griffiths and nephew Michael "Mikey" Griffiths. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/Generalpx=19754112&pg=personal&fr_id=3930 and/or Go Red in her name. The Viewing will be on August 31, 2020 from 4-7pm at Cage Memorial Chapel at 7651 South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago. The memorial service will be held at a date and place TBD.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 721-8900
