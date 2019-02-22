Survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Mark Erickson, loving children Andrew John and Cassidy Erickson, beloved parents Andrew and Jeanie Pavnica, siblings, Janet (Brian) Casciari, Daniel (Lynn) Pavnica, Maria (Randy) Wright, Father in law, John (Dorothy) Erickson, Sisters in Law, Lynda (Craig) Ramsey, Julie Erickson, numerous nieces and nephews, and loving companions, Grizzly and Scotty. Stephanie was born in Joliet, Illinois, graduated from Dirksen Junior High School, Joliet Central high School (1979), University of Iowa, 1983 (BS Nursing), University of Illinois Chicago, 1991 (DDS). Stephanie's love and commitment to her family was her top priority. Stephanie established a private dental practice in Carol Stream, Illinois, Park Dental Care, where she practiced until June 2018. She touched many lives with her passion for dentistry and her personal attention to each patient. She started each day with an early morning run, no matter the weather conditions. She participated in many ½ and full marathons, often recruiting her family and friends to join her in her quest to complete another race. Stephanie was called home to our Lord, doing what she loved, cruising the seas with her family. Funeral services for Stephanie Pavnica will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 701 Plainfield Road, Darien, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to: NET Research Foundation, (Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation), netrf.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary