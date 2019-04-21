Home

Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
(219) 365-2674
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel
Stephanie Granberg Obituary
Stephanie Frances Granberg of St John, Indiana, previously of Illinois, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1940 to Steve H and Marjorie L Dragoun in Omaha, NE. Ms Granberg was a dietitian at the University of Chicago and consumer science educator in the Oak Park, IL School System. An accomplished culinarian, decorator and pianist, she enjoyed hosting family gatherings on a regular basis. She and her husband also travelled extensively in the U.S. and abroad.Ms Granberg was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Leonard Granberg, on January 15, 2019, and by two sons, Christopher and Stephen Granberg and one sister, Marilyn. She is survived by one son, Robert C. Granberg (Sarah Lynn) of Louisville, KY, one sister, Mary Margaret Dragoun of Greenville, SC, one brother, John G Dragoun of Landrum, SC, and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on April 27, from 11am to 1pm, at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home 8580 Wicker Avenue St. John, IN followed by a mass at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel at 1:30pm. A private burial will take place at a later date.Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Calumet. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019
