Stephanie Kolman, of Chicago, passed away April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John S.; Loving mother of John (Maribeth), Linda (Bob) and Thomas CPD (Michele). Proud grandmother of Michael CPD and Krysta. Funeral Prayers Friday April 26, 2019 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For info. 773-774-3232 or www.kolbsmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019