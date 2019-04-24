Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Stephanie Kolman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Kolman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Kolman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephanie Kolman Obituary
Stephanie Kolman, of Chicago, passed away April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John S.; Loving mother of John (Maribeth), Linda (Bob) and Thomas CPD (Michele). Proud grandmother of Michael CPD and Krysta. Funeral Prayers Friday April 26, 2019 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For info. 773-774-3232 or www.kolbsmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now