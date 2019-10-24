|
Stephanie M. Rhodes, Age 92. Loving Wife of Edwin Rhodes. Beloved Mother of James (Anita) Rhodes and Gregory Rhodes. Cherished Grandmother of Christopher (Katherine) Rhodes, Jennifer Rhodes, Kristi Rhodes and Kelli Rhodes. Dear Great Grandmother of Alexandria and Jason Rhodes. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 8:30 AM until 10:00 AM at SKAJA Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL to St. Priscilla Church 6949 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL for a 11:00 AM Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Info.847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019