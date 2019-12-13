|
|
nee Bajda, age 93, late of Oak Lawn, formerly of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood; cherished wife of the late Stanley J.; beloved mother of Rosalie (Anthony Sinople); loving grandmother of Joseph, Jeanine, and Jeremy Sinople; aunt to many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Walenty and Anna Bajda; sister of the late Frank (Cyrilla) Bajda and Josephine (Richard Solner). Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S Kedzie Avenue, to St. Catherine of Alexandria for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL Section 45, Lot 396, NW Half. Information (708) 499-3223.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019