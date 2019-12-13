Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Hilaszek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie P. Hilaszek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie P. Hilaszek Obituary
nee Bajda, age 93, late of Oak Lawn, formerly of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood; cherished wife of the late Stanley J.; beloved mother of Rosalie (Anthony Sinople); loving grandmother of Joseph, Jeanine, and Jeremy Sinople; aunt to many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Walenty and Anna Bajda; sister of the late Frank (Cyrilla) Bajda and Josephine (Richard Solner). Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S Kedzie Avenue, to St. Catherine of Alexandria for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL Section 45, Lot 396, NW Half. Information (708) 499-3223.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -