Podbevsek , Stephanie Stephanie Podbevsek, nee Roik, beloved wife of the late Albin, fond mother of the late Monika Lach (Douglas), loving grandmother of Alyssa and Steven. Sister of Irene Rotter and Annemarie Stange. Godmother of Erika Lymperopulos and tthe late Joseph Rotter Jr, Funeral Services Monday, June 17th at 9:00 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road in Park Ridge. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church with Interment at All Saints Cem. Visitation Sunday June 16 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Nelson Funeral Home. Info 1-847-823-5122
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019