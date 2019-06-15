Home

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Stephanie Podbevsek Obituary
Podbevsek , Stephanie Stephanie Podbevsek, nee Roik, beloved wife of the late Albin, fond mother of the late Monika Lach (Douglas), loving grandmother of Alyssa and Steven. Sister of Irene Rotter and Annemarie Stange. Godmother of Erika Lymperopulos and tthe late Joseph Rotter Jr, Funeral Services Monday, June 17th at 9:00 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road in Park Ridge. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church with Interment at All Saints Cem. Visitation Sunday June 16 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Nelson Funeral Home. Info 1-847-823-5122

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019
