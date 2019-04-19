Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Stephanie Wozny
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Stephanie Wozny (nee Smielewski) age 83. Beloved wife of the late Edmund "Pinky". Devoted mother of Greg (Sherry) and Brian. Loving grandmother of Alex, Lexi, Aiden and Mia. Dear sister of Lorraine (the late Edward) Slomski, Eleanor (the late Anthony) Cholewinski, Donald (Edna) Miles and the late Fred (Mary) Smielewski. Many years of service with First National Bank of Chicago. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019
