|
|
Stephanie Zmuda, nee Galus, age 89. Loving wife of Edward; sister of John (late Jean), Edward (Dolores), the late Julia (the late Florian) Zydorowicz, the late Frank (the late Catherine), the late Bernice (the late Walter) Zelasko, and the late Walter (Magdalyn); sister-in-law of the late Ted (the late Wanda) Zmuda; dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Saint Joseph, 24955 North Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For further info please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020