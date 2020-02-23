Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish
4646 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish
4646 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map

Stephanie Zmuda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Zmuda Obituary
Stephanie Zmuda, nee Galus, age 89. Loving wife of Edward; sister of John (late Jean), Edward (Dolores), the late Julia (the late Florian) Zydorowicz, the late Frank (the late Catherine), the late Bernice (the late Walter) Zelasko, and the late Walter (Magdalyn); sister-in-law of the late Ted (the late Wanda) Zmuda; dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Saint Joseph, 24955 North Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For further info please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -