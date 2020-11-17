1/2
Stephen A. Finch
Stephen A. Finch, age 74, of Wheaton. Beloved husband of Mary Finch, nee Crimmins. Loving father of Kevin, Kathleen (Carl) Loughlin. Cherished grandfather of Cameron and Connor Farris. Dear brother of Donna Finch. Fond uncle of many. Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Loretta Finch.

Private services will be held at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Helping Hand Center, 9649 West 55th Street Countryside, IL 60525

For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lucille Carney
