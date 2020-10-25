Stephen A. Mauzer, Viet Nam War Veteran, beloved son of the late Stephen and Anastasia; dear brother of Carol (the late Rich) Hrubec; beloved nephew of Lillian Hastak; loving uncle of Amy (Tom) Dooley and Beth (Pat) Conley; many cousins and Berwyn friends. Funeral Monday 9 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Road, Berwyn to St. Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Former employee of the Chicago Tribune, Sports Department 1970 -2001. Member of the West Side Athletic Club. Devoted fan of the Cubs and the Michigan Wolverines. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com
