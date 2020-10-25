1/1
Stephen A. Mauzer
Stephen A. Mauzer, Viet Nam War Veteran, beloved son of the late Stephen and Anastasia; dear brother of Carol (the late Rich) Hrubec; beloved nephew of Lillian Hastak; loving uncle of Amy (Tom) Dooley and Beth (Pat) Conley; many cousins and Berwyn friends. Funeral Monday 9 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Road, Berwyn to St. Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Former employee of the Chicago Tribune, Sports Department 1970 -2001. Member of the West Side Athletic Club. Devoted fan of the Cubs and the Michigan Wolverines. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
OCT
26
Funeral
09:00 AM
Linhart Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
Funeral services provided by
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
1 entry
October 24, 2020
A really good guy and always had a funny joke. Welcome home brother you will be missed on 22nd St.

larry prokop
Friend
