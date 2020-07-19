Stephen A. Morse, age 101; U.S. Army Veteran and Bronze Star recipient; beloved husband of 73 years to Murn Morse, nee Walker; loving father of Stephen Morse, Maggie Howard, Jill (the late Patrick) Lambert, and Kevin (Francine) Morse; beloved grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 23; cherished uncle and friend of many. A private family funeral was held at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove, followed by an Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Please support Stephen's family by signing the online guestbook page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Downers Grove, www.post80.org
or VFW Downers Grove, www.vfw503.org
are appreciated.
Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan. 630-968-1000