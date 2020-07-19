1/
Stephen A. Morse
Stephen A. Morse, age 101; U.S. Army Veteran and Bronze Star recipient; beloved husband of 73 years to Murn Morse, nee Walker; loving father of Stephen Morse, Maggie Howard, Jill (the late Patrick) Lambert, and Kevin (Francine) Morse; beloved grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 23; cherished uncle and friend of many. A private family funeral was held at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove, followed by an Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Please support Stephen's family by signing the online guestbook page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Downers Grove, www.post80.org or VFW Downers Grove, www.vfw503.org are appreciated.

Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan. 630-968-1000



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
