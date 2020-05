Stephen Anthony Boand was born June 26, 1968 in Fairfield, Iowa to Anthony Bard and Diane Boand. He passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 in Arlington Heights of a long illness. Stephen is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandy; daughter, Stephanie; father, Bard (Kathy) Boand; mother, Diane Pease Boand; brother, Brandon Boand; nephews, Braden, Camden, and Mason Marek Boand; and Grandmother, Anna Pease. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua.He graduated from Barrington High School and went on to own and operate a successful fence business. He enjoyed racing, hockey and spending time outdoors. Steve was a kind soul who always had a smile and a laugh to share. Immediate services for Stephen will be held privately at Evergreen Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.