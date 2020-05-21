Stephen Anthony Boand
Stephen Anthony Boand was born June 26, 1968 in Fairfield, Iowa to Anthony Bard and Diane Boand. He passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 in Arlington Heights of a long illness. Stephen is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandy; daughter, Stephanie; father, Bard (Kathy) Boand; mother, Diane Pease Boand; brother, Brandon Boand; nephews, Braden, Camden, and Mason Marek Boand; and Grandmother, Anna Pease. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua.He graduated from Barrington High School and went on to own and operate a successful fence business. He enjoyed racing, hockey and spending time outdoors. Steve was a kind soul who always had a smile and a laugh to share. Immediate services for Stephen will be held privately at Evergreen Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.



Published in PL-Lake on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Evergreen Cemetery
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 18, 2020
Bard and family, our hearts go out to you during this sad time. There are no words to be said other than we are thinking of you. No parent should have to bury a Son. I know the feeling too well. We are very sorry for your loss. Sincerely Karl and Sally Singer
Karl Singer
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
