Stephen B. Lawlor Jr, 77, beloved husband of Barbara for 54 years; loving father of Karen (John) Laukaitis, Steve P. Lawlor, Patti (Jim) Carter; adored grandfather of Tommy, Shannon, Ali and AJ; cherished brother of Ann (Ray) Reilly, Robert (Judy) Lawlor, Rose (John) Jenks, sister-in-law Marilynn; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend of many; preceded in death by parents Stephen B. Sr. and Mary, brother Joe. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Misericordia. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500





