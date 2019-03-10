|
|
Stephen Bittermann, 75, loving father of Charles Bittermann (Patsy Wagner) and the late Emylee Bittermann; cherished brother of Martha Goldman and Don Bittermann (Martha Greenleaf); loving nieces and nephews. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019