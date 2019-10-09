|
The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary, Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Reverend Stephen Cooley, O. Carm., who died at the age of 79 on October 4, 2019. He is survived by his eight siblings: Dennis, Robert, Tim, Joseph, Jack, Bill, Patricia and Diane.
Stephen was born to James Francis Cooley and Stella Harriett (Adams) Cooley on September 4, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. His given name at baptism was James Francis Cooley. He attended Mount Carmel High School and then the Carmelite Junior Seminary. He professed simple vows as a Carmelite on August 15, 1960, taking the religious name of Stephen Vincent. He attended Mount Carmel College in Niagara Falls, Ontario and St. Bonaventure University and made his solemn vows with the Carmlites on August 15, 1963. Stephen attended Collegio Internazionale di Sant'Alberto in Rome, Italy, and was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 27, 1967. He went on to earn an S.T.L. in Theology from Catholic University of America and an M.A. in Counseling from University of Houston.
Father Stephen's first assignment was teacher at DeSales High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He served at St. Joseph Parish in Leavenworth, Kansas, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and at Mount Carmel High School in Houston, Texas. In January 2004 Father Stephen moved to Encino, California, where he served in residence providing adult education workshops and retreats. He moved to Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, IL, in August of 2017, where he remained until his death.
Visitation for Father Cooley will be at the National Shrine of St. Therese, 8433 Bailey Road in Darien, Illinois, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2755 W 11th Street in Chicago, Illinois, 60655.
Donations in honor of the Reverend Stephen Cooley, O. Carm., may be made to: The Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, 60561.
