Stephen D. Jarnowski, Army Veteran, dearest brother of James Jarnowski, loving brother to the late Grace (James) Wiggins, nee Jarnowski, and the late Harriet (Robert) Taterka, nee Jarnowski; cherished uncle to Robin Taterka, Christine (Jeff) Gross, Sandie (Kip) Voigt, Tony Taterka, Bob (Joanne) Taterka, David (Jeanna) Wiggins, Dawn Wiggins, and Carolyn (Kurt) Williams; fond cousin and great-uncle to many. Stephen leaves behind a legacy of kindness and humor, and long will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful brother, uncle and friend. He loved fishing, golfing, and sports, often sharing the sentiment, "I don't care who wins, as long as it's the Cubs!" Visitation Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 pm at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral service Friday, Aug. 23 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019