Stephen D. Kizaric. Beloved husband of Shirley nee Rose. Loving father of Michael J. (Lisa) Kizaric, Christopher M. Kizaric & Mary E. (Zachary) Hilbert. Cherished grandfather of Fiona, Simone, Peregrine, Shanley & Graeme. Devoted son of the late Della & Stephen Kizaric. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019