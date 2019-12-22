Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Kizaric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen D. Kizaric

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen D. Kizaric Obituary
Stephen D. Kizaric. Beloved husband of Shirley nee Rose. Loving father of Michael J. (Lisa) Kizaric, Christopher M. Kizaric & Mary E. (Zachary) Hilbert. Cherished grandfather of Fiona, Simone, Peregrine, Shanley & Graeme. Devoted son of the late Della & Stephen Kizaric. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -