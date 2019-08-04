|
Stephen Daniel Trahey, age 70, of Naperville, IL passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Army, 11th Armored Calvary, in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 40 years; Milly (nee Severson) Trahey, amazing son; Ryan Stephen Trahey, wonderful parents; Daniel and Dorothy (nee Rouse) Trahey, sisters; Carol Trahey, Kathleen Trahey, brother; John (Patricia) Trahey, mother-in-law; Ruth M. Severson, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Trahey, his nephew, Tommy Trahey and father-in-law, Elmer Severson. Steve was a man's man. He was a legend, a true America hero, and many would say the life of the party. All who knew Steve, LOVED him. He was blessed with a great family and childhood and a lifetime filled with so many amazing friends. He owned several Camaros over the years and drove them FAST. Steve was a sports lover, especially his beloved Fighting Illini and the Bears. He also loved The Eagles, Harry Potter, Tigger, National Treasure, Motown music, Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and was a beer aficionado. Most importantly, he loved his home and living his life with his wife and best friend of 36 years and son Ryan whom he was so proud of. His larger-than-life persona and trademark wit and humor will live on forever in our hearts. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service 2:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held following the memorial service. Interment private. Memorials in Steve's name may be made to or Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Foundation. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019