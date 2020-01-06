Home

Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
400 E. Westminster
Lake Forest, IL
Stephen Drake Hurst

Stephen Drake Hurst Obituary
Stephen Drake Hurst, 65, of Lake Forest, Illinois died December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Carol (nee Galdoni); loving father of Stephen Hamilton Hurst and Katherine Halliday Hurst; cherished son of Jane Mott Hurst and the late Eugene Hamilton Hurst Jr.; fond brother of Charles Hamilton Hurst (Leslie Larson) and Patricia Halliday Hurst. No visitation. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster, Lake Forest. Interment will be private. For additional information and a full obituary contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -