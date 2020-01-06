|
|
Stephen Drake Hurst, 65, of Lake Forest, Illinois died December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Carol (nee Galdoni); loving father of Stephen Hamilton Hurst and Katherine Halliday Hurst; cherished son of Jane Mott Hurst and the late Eugene Hamilton Hurst Jr.; fond brother of Charles Hamilton Hurst (Leslie Larson) and Patricia Halliday Hurst. No visitation. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster, Lake Forest. Interment will be private. For additional information and a full obituary contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020