Deacon of the Catholic Church, of Wild Rose, WI, formerly of Elmwood Park. IL dearly beloved husband of Gloria (nee Radeck), loving father of Michael (Jeanine) and the late Constance Benedetto, dearest brother of the late Joseph Rocchi, fond brother-in-law of Bernard Radeck, the late Hilda Horist Radeck and Helen Rocchi, loving grandfather of Glorianne (Darrell) Borta, Stephen Rocchi, and Melissa Rocchi, dearest great-grandfather of Toni, Tasha, Tiffanie, and Nicholas, also many fond nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Monday Aug 5th. 11 A.M. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 364 S. Cambridge St. Wautoma, WI Visitation 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Monday at the Church. Interment Howe's Corners Cemetery. Ruminski Funeral Home, Redgranite, WI (920) 566-2313
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019