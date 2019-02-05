Stephen Floyd Hansel passed away on January 31, 2019 at the age of 63 after a courageous four year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on September 15, 1955 in Evanston, IL to Joan and Robert Hansel, both of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Glenview, IL and graduated from Glenbrook South High School. He then went on to Northern Illinois University where he graduated with a BA in Business. Steve was a reader, an athlete and an avid Chicago sports fan. He was always up for new adventures, especially with his wife of 27 years, Lori Witten Hansel. He is survived by his wife, Lori, his sister Liz Hansel Marushin and husband John, his brother Charles Hansel and wife Terry, his uncle and aunt, John and Mary Louise Wylie. He is also survived by his 2 cousins and seven nieces and nephews. Steve had too many close friends to count and they were truly there for he and Lori during his illness. Thank you for that and know that he loved you all. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center: gifts.mdanderson.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary