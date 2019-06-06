72, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019. Stephen was the devoted husband of Maureen Massart. He was born September 13, 1946 in Geneva, IL to Lamar and Olive Reardon, who preceded him in death. His sister, Linnea Adair, lives in Oakland, CA. A graduate of Glenbard West High School and the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse, Steve worked in the communications field and as a teacher. Steve's lifelong interest in civic affairs included being involved with IVI-IPO since 1969. Steve was the longtime friend and in-law to Eileen and John Massart, Edward Massart and Roberta Scott, the late Edrie Massart, Anne and Barry Clark, and Ellin and Cecil Smith. He was the devoted godfather to Patricia Clark Engel, prized uncle to 12 nieces and nephews and great-uncle to 30. Steve also leaves behind countless friends throughout Chicago's Forest Glen neighborhood, the city, and around the world (cultivated through Facebook). A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at St. Gertrude's in Chicago, with a private burial. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, or the Forest Glen Community Club. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary