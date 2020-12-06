On Saturday November 28th, 2020, Stephen Furge, beloved husband of Nancy and loving father of Lynn and Stephen passed away after his long battle with Parkinson's disease. A freedom fighter turned finance entrepreneur, Stephen was born in Budapest Hungary in 1938, escaping the Russian revolution with his family and settling in Illinois in 1958. Shortly after becoming an American citizen, he served in the United States Army from 1964 – 1969 doing a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1964-1965. One of the first students to major in computer science with a discipline in financial technology from DePaul University, Stephen is still known globally as an innovator in financial architectural software. But beyond his vast career accomplishments, he was commonly known as the most charming man with the best stories around. Here's a taste. Stephen paid a little boy to be him, so he could go skip school and sit on the Danube river fishing with his favorite fishermen. He broke his collarbone during a particularly intense football match and continued to tend goal bringing the junior Hungarian National Football team to victory. He caught a bank robber at one of the Armed Forces Banks in Texas. Stephen met his wife Nancy on a blind date winning her over and succeeding through 49 years of marriage. He rushed home from Rome to make it under the wire, to be there for the birth of his daughter. He makes the best paprikash, is known to put maybe a little too much rum in rumballs and had the most mischievous laugh that filled every room with joy and adventure. He came to this country with nothing and built his life into the epitome of the "American Dream". One of the last great gentlemen he is a lesson in love, loyalty, friendship and making the most of the life you have. Stephen spent his retirement years mentoring students at DePaul and spending time with his family. A private service will be held this week in his memory, and a ceremony of life will be held post pandemic lockdown when we can celebrate him properly. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
in his name. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com