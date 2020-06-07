Stephen G. Benos
Stephen "Steve" G. Benos, 78, at rest June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Yeakumos), with whom he is now in peace; Loving father of Deanne Benos (Carlos Delgado) and Steve (Julie) Benos; Cherished grandfather of Trevor and Evan Benos; Beloved son of the late and esteemed Purple Heart veteran, Spiro, and Connie Benos; Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Stephen will also be missed by his beloved travel club friends and Kaanapali Beach family, who joined him and Helen on nearly four decades of incredible adventures that included international recipe collecting. Retired biology and advanced biology teacher of Bloom High School, Bloom Trail High School and Prairie State College; and long time employee of Rogers Jewelers Park Forest, Matteson and Orland Park, from where he joyfully facilitated the selection of countless engagement rings and aided in many wedding proposals for dear family and lifelong friends. Steve also found great joy in serving as the Chairman of the Illinois State Science Fair for many, many years. Family and friends say they will miss him most on his favorite holiday, Christmas, where he proudly displayed 50 years of handmade family ornaments made with his late wife and children and collected from across the globe - a tradition his family will carry forward in his memory. Visitation for Stephen G. Benos will be held on Sunday, June 7th from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Services Monday, June 8th at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com "May His Memory Be Eternal"


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
JUN
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Mr. Benos was one of the reasons why I had a love for science. He made my time in High School memorable, he taught me about trending developments in science and I will forever owe him for shaping my future. He will be sorely missed, my condolences to his family, what a wonderful dad.
Kathryn Hahn
Teacher
June 6, 2020
I have many memories of Steve. He for a time was the Math-Science Coordinator at Bloom. I considered him a friend.
Nancy Simpson
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Sincerest condolences to Steve's children and family. He will always be a Bloom Trojan at heart. Gone too soon.
Terri Lacy
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Mr. Benos was my favorite teacher for his ability to reach out and motivate his students. I spent two years in his biology classes and went to the 1972 Illinois State Science Fair as a result of his teaching. He was able to inspire students like no other teacher and I have never forgotten him. Rest In Peace, Mr Benos. My deepest condolences to your family.
Michele Lowe
Student
June 6, 2020
Mr. Benos truly exemplified what teaching is all about and that is to enrich the lives of every student he teaches. To this day, as a Bloom graduate if 1973, I am a better person having had Steve as my Biology teacher... his inspiration to reach further goals eventually resulted in getting a degree in Biology and later becoming a dentist now having practiced for over 37 years. Thank you Mr. Benos... you are appreciated and will not be forgotten..

Bob Lowe - Class of 1973
Robert Lowe
Student
June 6, 2020
It has been many, many years since I was a freshman at Bloom High School, but of all the classes and teachers I had, I have the best memories of Mr Benos' freshman biology class. We had a lot of fun in his class. He was serious about teaching, but he had a sense of humor, and a soft side for those of us that struggled in his class. My heart and thoughts are with his family.
Patti Anderson (Opasinski)
Student
June 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I have such fond memories of Mr. Benos. He was one of my favorite teachers at Bloom. He taught me to love learning about science which changed my world in many ways. He made a difference. May he Rest In Peace with his wife.
Kim Menor
Student
June 6, 2020
Mr. Benos was my homeroom teacher and physiology teacher. He was so kind. I remember he had a snake in a terrarium. We used to feed it nice. RIP MR. BENOS.
Roxanna Scott
Student
June 6, 2020
Mr. Benos was a great Biology teacher! My sincere condolences to the family and friends.
Paula Hughes
Student
June 6, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family. I had Mr. Benos for Biology at Bloom. Always enjoyed his class.
Lila White
Student
June 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the entire family on Steves untimely passing. We were neighbors in Mokena and remember well his loving care of his property, especially his landscaping . He took great pride in his home and his family. We visited him at Smiths Crossing and he seemed very comfortable and happy there, but we know hes in a better place now. May he Rest In Peace. Toni and Tony Tadin
Toni Tadin
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Sincere condolences and prayers for the family
Steve Quinsky
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Benos was a great teacher and a great guy. I was very fortunate to have him for a teacher at Bloom. He was one of my favorites! My deepest condolences.
Dan Vercellono
Teacher
June 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Benos family during these tough times.
Dirk Krueger
Friend
June 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace with his wife whom he missed ao much.
Greg and Joanne Waughop
Friend
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Deanne and Steven. You are in my thoughts.
Pat Joyce
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Joe and I are very sorry for your loss our deepest sympathies
Joe and Toula Spencer
June 5, 2020
So sorry to hear this Steve and Deanne. Prayers to all the family and may he be at peace.
kris fraggos
Family
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Judy Stevens
Friend
June 5, 2020
As long time neighbors on Primrose Lane and European and Hawaii travellers with Steve and Helen rest assures your families will be in our prayers during this time of mourning.
RON AND JONI RIMKUS
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
My condolences to the family not only did I have him as a teacher while at the farm as bt was called back then but also a customer for years with him at Rodgers God Bless
Thomas E Smith
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
A caring and influencial teacher and a good friend to many. For many years was a chaperone for students traveling to Hawaii. You part of many lives and many memories.
Bruce Luzzi
Student
June 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always. Most sincerely, mary
mary makrenos
Friend
