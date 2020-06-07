Stephen "Steve" G. Benos, 78, at rest June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Yeakumos), with whom he is now in peace; Loving father of Deanne Benos (Carlos Delgado) and Steve (Julie) Benos; Cherished grandfather of Trevor and Evan Benos; Beloved son of the late and esteemed Purple Heart veteran, Spiro, and Connie Benos; Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Stephen will also be missed by his beloved travel club friends and Kaanapali Beach family, who joined him and Helen on nearly four decades of incredible adventures that included international recipe collecting. Retired biology and advanced biology teacher of Bloom High School, Bloom Trail High School and Prairie State College; and long time employee of Rogers Jewelers Park Forest, Matteson and Orland Park, from where he joyfully facilitated the selection of countless engagement rings and aided in many wedding proposals for dear family and lifelong friends. Steve also found great joy in serving as the Chairman of the Illinois State Science Fair for many, many years. Family and friends say they will miss him most on his favorite holiday, Christmas, where he proudly displayed 50 years of handmade family ornaments made with his late wife and children and collected from across the globe - a tradition his family will carry forward in his memory. Visitation for Stephen G. Benos will be held on Sunday, June 7th from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Services Monday, June 8th at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com "May His Memory Be Eternal"
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.