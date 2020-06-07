Mr. Benos truly exemplified what teaching is all about and that is to enrich the lives of every student he teaches. To this day, as a Bloom graduate if 1973, I am a better person having had Steve as my Biology teacher... his inspiration to reach further goals eventually resulted in getting a degree in Biology and later becoming a dentist now having practiced for over 37 years. Thank you Mr. Benos... you are appreciated and will not be forgotten..



Bob Lowe - Class of 1973

