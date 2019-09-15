|
Stephen G. Connaughton, age 68, of Glenview, Beloved husband to Michaelene Lewand. Loving father to Kyle Zaremba and Brett Connaughton. Dear brother to Thomas Connaughton, the late Jane Allen and the late James Connaughton. Caring brother in law to Chuck Allen. Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025. In lieu of flowers, make a memorial contribution to , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601.
