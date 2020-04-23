|
|
Stephen G. Poulos, age 79, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Priscilla, nee Costoplos, Poulos. Loving father of Craig (Andrea) and Todd Poulos and proud Grandfather of Louis Poulos. Devoted son of the late Gus and the late Angelyn, nee Adinamis, Poulos and dear brother of John (Rose) and Dean Poulos. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Steve will be remembered as a loving family man, an avid golfer, and perhaps most importantly, the owner of Homer's Ice Cream in Wilmette, Illinois. Funeral and Interment Services private. Memorial Tributes may be made in Stephen's name to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at . Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020