Stephen G. Yourek, age 70, of McHenry. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth nee Conti; loving father of Gregory (Adrienne), Christine (Timothy) Birns and Kenneth (Allison); fond grandfather of 6, Jianna, Delilah, Austin, JT, Ephraim and Frances; dear brother of Joseph (Arlene) and Thomas ; uncle of 4, Vicky, Andy, Patty and Matt; fond friend of Hilde. Graveside Service Monday at Queen of Heaven, Hillside. Memorial Mass pending. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2020