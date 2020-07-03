Stephen J. Bucheleres, 51, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 29, 2020. Steve, formerly from La Grange Park, IL and recently from Chicago, IL, was beloved by his family and his many friends. Steve grew up in La Grange Park and attended St. Francis Xavier school. Steve graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1987, and the University of Iowa in 1991. Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Michael G. Bucheleres; his mother, Betty A. Prothero; and his father, Hans G. Bucheleres. Stephen is survived by his brothers, John (Mary), Bill (Grace); and nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Michael, Allison, and Madeline.
Buch, as he was affectionately known by all, did everything at no less than 200%. As a friend, he would challenge you to improve, was quick to fully forgive, always gave a helping hand, and protectively had your back, no matter the circumstances. He loved many things: family, friends, fun, live music, outdoor events, and parties. Handsome, stylish, and humorous, you always knew when Buch was on the scene. He was constantly in motion and always on the move. He reached out and touched many lives in his unique and positive way, and his impact was always felt and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be private due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be scheduled as soon as possible by friends and family. Please see the following page for details on the event. https://www.forevermissed.com/stephen-j-bucheleres/about