Stephen J. Gnat, age 90 of Cary passed away June 3, 2019. He was born June 30, 1928 in Chicago the son of Louis and Catherine Gnat.Stephen is survived by his children: Christine (Salvatore) Errera, Judy (Paul) Bouschard, Marianne (Joseph) Lurie and Angela (James) Winstead as well as 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a sister Genevieve Gnat. He is preceded in death by his wife Irene V. Gnat.Stephen was very active at Ss. Peter & Paul Church having been a reader and usher for over 20 years.There will be a visitation for Stephen on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 Pm until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:00 Am at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and followed by burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to Ss. Peter & Paul Church.For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019