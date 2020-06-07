Stephen J. Kolenko, 79, of Downers Grove, at rest May 31, 2020 at his home. Born September 22, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Stephen and Elizabeth Kolenko. Beloved husband of Barbara nee Wagner; loving father of Lisa (Steve) Kasper, Steve (Toni), and Ray (Jackie) Kolenko; devoted grandfather of Chris, Melissa and Joe Kasper; Elijah, Cal, Josh, Gianna and Lucianna Kolenko; dearest brother of Judy (the late Al) Stoll, John (Carol) and Tony Kolenko; dear brother-in-law of Pat (the late Sue) Tatar; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Stephen was a longtime employee of the Illinois Department of Transportation Traffic Systems as a civil engineer. He was an avid White Sox fan and enjoyed volleyball and softball. Most importantly he was deeply devoted to his children and grandchildren and especially loved vacations with his wife and family. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.