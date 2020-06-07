Stephen J. Kolenko
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Kolenko, 79, of Downers Grove, at rest May 31, 2020 at his home. Born September 22, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Stephen and Elizabeth Kolenko. Beloved husband of Barbara nee Wagner; loving father of Lisa (Steve) Kasper, Steve (Toni), and Ray (Jackie) Kolenko; devoted grandfather of Chris, Melissa and Joe Kasper; Elijah, Cal, Josh, Gianna and Lucianna Kolenko; dearest brother of Judy (the late Al) Stoll, John (Carol) and Tony Kolenko; dear brother-in-law of Pat (the late Sue) Tatar; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Stephen was a longtime employee of the Illinois Department of Transportation Traffic Systems as a civil engineer. He was an avid White Sox fan and enjoyed volleyball and softball. Most importantly he was deeply devoted to his children and grandchildren and especially loved vacations with his wife and family. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 6, 2020
I'm very sorry to learn of Steve's passing. He was a good friend and a great family man. He was the only 'older guy' to never take the ball from me at the playground. My condolences go out to your entire family. Steve will be missed.
Jim Brod
Friend
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many good memories of our fun times together. I will be thinking of your families during this difficult time.
Joanne Ischay
Family Friend
June 2, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about Steve's passing. He was a wonderful person and great family man. We will always remember the good times with the Kolenko Family throughout the years. Had a lot of good times and memories with visits. God Bless you all at this sorrowful time. Love, Bubbles, Connie, Cheryl, Wade
Frank & Connie Kresak
Family Friend
June 2, 2020
We are so sorry about Steve's passing. He was a wonderful person, very kind and a great family man. God bless the family at this sad time. We will always remember and treasure the good times with the Kolenko family we have had over the last 52+ years, they were special. Love, Bubbles, Connie, Cheryl and Wade.
Frank & Connie Kresak
Family Friend
June 2, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Steve. He was such a great guy and will be missed.
Stanl & Rose Szczesny
Friend
June 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Steve. I will treasure the memories from Wittier Park.
Richard Skupien
Friend
June 1, 2020
I am so sad to hear about your loss. I remember so many good times and am very sad for your family.
Joanne Ischay
Friend
June 1, 2020
Steve will be dearly missed. We had the pleasure of seeing him with his wife, Barb, his brother, John and wife, Carol, every couple of years when they visited Arizona. My heart is broken right now .... Steve was a wonderful man and so laid back. He will be truly missed.
Floyd and Jean Mays
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved