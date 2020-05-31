Stephen James Manolis, 99, of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, died peacefully on May 18, 2020. A retired mechanical and chemical engineer, world traveler, patron of the arts, passionate opera lover, with an eagle eye for home improvement projects, he enjoyed people, had a quick wit and an endearing mischievous streak. Born in Chios, Greece, his family immigrated to West Virginia when he was three months old. Steve graduated from West Virginia University with degrees in mechanical engineering and business. A beneficiary of the World War II ASTP program, he was sent, fortuitously, to the University of Chicago where he met the enduring love of his life, Minda. Steve worked at Kraft Foods, Globe Engineering, and later as a consultant and troubleshooter for Fortune 500 companies. He served as president of the Milton A. Friend playground in his off time, where he devised new adventures for children. In 1998, he survived a severe stroke and with his signature optimism overcame a wheelchair-bound prognosis and learned to walk again. He was the beloved husband of Minda Zimmerman, who preceded him in death by 19 months, adored father of Lisabeth and Jennifer, brother of the late Nick and Bill, uncle to many. The family wishes to thank Lola Bickham, his wonderful caregiver and friend for 22 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Chicago Food Depository https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/ or Lakeview Pantry, https://www.lakeviewpantry.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.