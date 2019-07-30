|
|
Stephen J. Sierzega, Jr., age 94, U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Stephen was the beloved husband of Rita L., nee Bowman, for 67 wonderful years; loving father of Michele O. Sierzega, Cynthia A. (Edward) Kron, Stephen M. (Elizabeth) and Laura M. Sierzega; dearest son of the late Helen and Stephen J. Sierzega, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Hector) Ambriz, Andrew (Magen) Kron and Samantha (Derek) Bushey; great grandfather of Xander, Blake and J.J.; dear brother of Roman (Jean) Sierzega, Helen Hillegrass and the late John, Edward, Leonard, Bernice and Genevieve. He was a fond uncle of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at would be appreciated. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of a 3:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019